JUSUN: Lagos Judiciary Workers begin ‘partial’ resumption, Niger community reach agreement with Boko Haram | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

JUSUN: Lagos judiciary workers begin ‘partial’ resumption

Some segments of Lagos State judiciary workers have commenced partial resumption of work amid the ongoing nationwide strike by their counterparts in other parts of the country – Premium Times reports

According to reports, the national leadership of the body of all judiciary workers, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has also resorted to activate counter-moves to restore total compliance with the ongoing strike in the state.

Niger community reach agreement with Boko Haram

Niger has reached an agreement of ‘peace’ with Boko Haram following confirmation of their presence in the state by the State Governor Abubakar Bello – The Punch reports

According to reports, 65 communities in Niger resorted to negotiating and signing a peace deal with the insurgent to avoid future raids.

This development came few days after the terror group displaced more than 5,000 villagers from their homes in some local government areas in the state.

CBN sacks First Bank Chair Awosika, Otudeko, others

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday, 29th April, gave reasons it fired the Chairman of First Bank Plc Mrs. Ibukun Awosika and Chairman of FBN Holdings, Mr. Oba Otudeko – The Nation reports

CBN’s Governor Godwin Emefiele disclosed in Abuja that the decision taken by the management of the Apex Bank was in line with its powers under the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020.

Emefiele said: “The CBN’s recent target examination as at December 31, 2020 revealed that insider loans were materially non-compliant with restructure terms (e.g. non perfection of lien on shares/collateral arrangements) for over three years despite several regulatory reminders. The bank (FBN) has not also divested its non-permissible holdings in non-financial entities in line with regulatory directives.”

Insecurity: EU advise President Buhari

The European Union (EU) has given President Buhari advice on the state of insecurity and how to tackle insurgence in Nigeria – The Guardian reports

The EU advise the Federal Government to look beyond military deployment in the ongoing war against terrorism in the Northeast and other crises causing insecurity across the country.

Oyakhilome announces birth of first grandchild

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, pastor and founder of Christ Embassy Church, has announced the birth of Arielle Rachelle-Marise, his first grandchild – The Cable reports

The televangelist took to KingsChat, a social media app owned by Christ Embassy, to welcome the arrival of the baby girl on Thursday, 29th April.

“So thrilled with boundless joy to welcome my new baby granddaughter, Arielle Rachelle-Marise,” he wrote.