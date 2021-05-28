Justine Skye delivers mesmerizing visuals for ‘Twisted Fantasy’ feat. Rema

Justine Skye

Justine Skye has just shared the visuals for Twisted Fantasy, off her forthcoming Timbaland-produced album Space & Time due out June 25. Twisted Fantasy was released as a headlining single in April and features Afro-rave artist Rema,

The Alex Nazari-directed video beings like a movie sequence: Justine struts in a vast field approaching a beaming portal, which she touches and then teleported to a different dimension where dark-skinned women are seated in a bar, their braids intertwined beautifully. Justine later joins them in sinuous dance movements, fluid-limbed and graceful.

The setting is a gorgeous look of movements, props, and gestures that is indicating Justine is ready for a new artistic phase. The song itself hones into unstructured RnB, Justine singing about conflicting desires. As usual, Rema comes in and delivers competently, complementing the vulnerabilities of Justin’s shimmering vocals.

Watch the video for Twisted Fantasy below

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo May 28, 2021

DJ Neptune and Wande Coal show off star power in new single ‘Music Messiah’

While Nigeria’s new acts get a lot promotion and momentum in the musical landscape these days, older acts are showing ...

Bernard Dayo May 26, 2021

Phyno’s fourth album is coming

Fans of Phyno have just received one of the biggest news this year: a fourth album is underway. The long-reigning ...

Bernard Dayo May 17, 2021

Mr Eazi shares warm, cozy visuals for ‘E Be Mad’

After Mr Eazi released his EP Something Else back in February this year, the project was a reminder of how ...

Bernard Dayo May 14, 2021

Olamide serves visuals for ‘Rock’, off his upcoming album ‘UY Scuti’

In March, fans of rap titan Olamide felt euphoric when he announced he was done working on another album. Titled ...

Bernard Dayo May 14, 2021

KDDO has released his debut EP ‘Too Late Too Lit’

Available on all streaming platforms, producer and Afrobeats genius, KDDO (formerly Kiddominant) released his debut EP Too Late Too Lit, under the labels ...

Bernard Dayo May 11, 2021

Watch the romantic visuals for Oxlade’s ‘DKT’

Emerging Afrobeats artiste Oxlade has just delivered the visuals for DKT (Dis Kain Thing) released last year, a song that ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail