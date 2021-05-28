Justine Skye delivers mesmerizing visuals for ‘Twisted Fantasy’ feat. Rema

Justine Skye has just shared the visuals for Twisted Fantasy, off her forthcoming Timbaland-produced album Space & Time due out June 25. Twisted Fantasy was released as a headlining single in April and features Afro-rave artist Rema,

The Alex Nazari-directed video beings like a movie sequence: Justine struts in a vast field approaching a beaming portal, which she touches and then teleported to a different dimension where dark-skinned women are seated in a bar, their braids intertwined beautifully. Justine later joins them in sinuous dance movements, fluid-limbed and graceful.

The setting is a gorgeous look of movements, props, and gestures that is indicating Justine is ready for a new artistic phase. The song itself hones into unstructured RnB, Justine singing about conflicting desires. As usual, Rema comes in and delivers competently, complementing the vulnerabilities of Justin’s shimmering vocals.

Watch the video for Twisted Fantasy below