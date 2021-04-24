Is the standard for #TheVoiceNigeria too high?

Right off the bat, it is important to state that I may not be the best judge for a singing talent show which places an emphasis on the range and beauty of one’s voice, but I do know a good voice when I hear one.

For this episode of The Voice Nigeria, one is almost sure we heard great voices. Personally, if my ears weren’t deceiving me and my emotions weren’t messing with me, there were some contestants who honestly blew me away. Hence, I would have wasted no time in hitting that big red button, and giving them the opportunity to continue to show Nigerians what they’ve got. Unfortunately, this wasn’t same for the judges.

Perhaps, the judges were this time looking for something over the top, as it was a tough night for contestants. It would seem as though the judges were not keen on just selecting anyone.

For Paul Mogbulu, the 28 year old football coach with dreams of making his team members proud of him, Alade Kolade, a medical doctor with a passion for singing, whose mission on the show was to get all the judges to turn, and Ifeoma Utomi who noted that singing is her everything, they really put a performance, but the judges thought otherwise.

It took Naomi Mac Paladini, a contestant with the voice of an angel bringing the roof down to get the attention of three judges, Falz, Waje, and Yemi Alade. Asides Naomi, no other contestant got more than one judge to turn, and this made Saturday’s episode more heartbreaking than it was exciting.

