Introvert starter kit, Buying a house for 1.4Bn | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Have u seen short girls cry? OMG. U know how the sound of police siren is… Wi- yun Wi- yun. — Baz Diablo🖤 (@Storyofdiablo) April 26, 2021

What is this tweet?

2.

If you can stay in your father’s house till you’re ready to live alone, pls stay.



Food, light, rent is expensive and will get more expensive — Sheni Coker (@sheni_coker) April 26, 2021

Turn up the volume.

3.

when you've fake laughed twice already and they're still talking pic.twitter.com/aqszfgPFpH — MONA (@RealMona_) April 26, 2021

Lol.

4.

What can make a MAN stick to only one WOMAN? — MAKANAKI (@black_bhoy_) April 26, 2021

Don’t even start!

5.

The way guys can be so engrossed when playing PES, you’d think their lives depend on it. So much energy is a game 😂 — Nwanyi Ocha💥 (@_Chito_P) April 26, 2021

If you know you know…

6.

Why are you always indoors



Me: pic.twitter.com/lgqB3QolBl — 𝐁𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢 😈🇺🇸 (@bidemitweets) April 26, 2021

Introvert starter kit… lol

7.

1.4 billion Naira for house? Na to dey rent am out to Departed souls cuz e gats count as heavenly mansion — Akortainment (@akor_attah) April 26, 2021

Lol…

8.

I wan do blood money and the person reading this dey enter my eyes😫😩 — rebecks🔥 (@rebe_cks) April 26, 2021

Lol….

9.

If I was feeling you but you were not feeling me and I stopped feeling you and you started feeling me. I cannot feel you twice, you feel me ? — King In The North 👑 (@nawaf_danagege_) April 26, 2021

You have been felt!

10.

What’s an insult that actually sounds like a compliment? — Moe Your Data Plug 🔥 (@Moefire_) April 26, 2021

Off this mic…