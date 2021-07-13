Infinix Brand Month: Exciting gifts worth 4,000, 000 Naira to be won by customers

Infinix Mobility has tagged this month as ‘Infinix Brand Month’ with a lineup of interesting activities, and of course, prizes to be won. You can be a part of the lucky winners when you walk into a shop and purchase any of the listed products; ZERO 8, NOTE 10 SERIES, HOT 10 & HOT 10T series.

Here’s how to be a winner:

1. After the purchase of any of these Infinix devices ( ZERO 8, NOTE 10 SERIES, HOT 10 & HOT 10T series);

2. Walk up to the Infinix Lucky Deep BOX

3. Take a picture and post on social media using the hashtag #MyLuckyDayWithInfinix

4. Deep your hand inside the Lucky Deep Box to bring out a paper

5. Open it, what you see is what you WIN!

You get to scratch and win instant gifts like Electric Kettle, Jalamia, Airtime, and other Infinix branded items after your purchase.

Also, every 2 weeks, an online raffle draw will be conducted at the Infinx Studio to reward customers who purchase any Infinix Device. Celebrities will be featured on the live raffle draws and there would be an airtime giveaway for viewers of the online raffle draw, so you don’t want to miss it. The grand prices worth 4,000, 000 to be won in the Infinix Brand Month include Infinix TV, InBook, Deep Freezer, Fridge, Washing Machine, and Water Dispenser.

Infinix is not just committed to the needs of its consumers alone but its staff as well. So, asides from the activities for customers and fans, the staff are not left out as activities have been lined up for Infinix staff this month. The Infinix Team Day, which would be on the 12th of July, would feature all staff in the office dressed corporately for a photoshoot session. On the 14th of July, all staff would wear Infinix branded shirts. Then, on the 16th of July, all staff would dress in traditional attires and the best dressed gets a special gift.

The offers for the Infinix Brand Month and the lineup of activities last till the 5th of August 2021. If you want to be a part of the lucky winners of the Infinix Brand Month, you know what to do. You can check out Infinix on Facebook, and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria or www.Infinixmobility.com/ng.

