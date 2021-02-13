Ictooicy is making cool, minimalist music. Enter her world

icytooicy

From the churning landscape of SoundCloud where music genres hardly stick to a definite shape emerges Ictooicy, the 19-year-old singer-rapper detailing teenage angst, discontent and aspirations through zany lyrics. Sometimes the sound is avant-garde, sometimes she goes for the lo-fi minimalism that many of her peers have adopted to explore new sonic territories.

One of her earliest songs The Difference was recorded when she was sixteen, with its haunting, striking piano that evokes the theme song of Halloween (1978). High, featuring Jaya, is a commentary on drug culture, and lends a metaphor for needing someone. Her debut EP Majik boasts of a hazy, dreamlike tableau, propping Gen Z anthems like Sage and Summer Everyday.

”IC are my initials I’m not gonna say what they are cause I don’t want everyone knowing my government,” Ictooicy says about the origins of her her name. ”But yea and the other icy just means like being icy you know? And it doesn’t necessarily have to be jewelry it could be like a state of mind, like being a really chill person. But yea I thought it sounded super cool so I put the two together. 

For her latest EP Sorry I Don’t Like Phone Calls, released in 2020, finds her being vulnerable, using voice mail beeps to delineate the hangups around love and relationships. The EP took her two weeks to record, mostly because she’s a fast writer and own decent studio equipment, and hence can record at will. ”Growing up I listened to a lot of Jaden Smith, I still do.” IcTooIcy says, ”I think out of everyone he’s had the most impact on me and this includes from my music to my fashion sense, at some point, he literally made me want to get locs when I was like 14. I also used to listen to a lot of like alternative music like Carlos Santana, Dire Straits and to be honest a lot of other people and bands. I think that’s part of the reason why I feel like I should dabble into more than just one genre.”

Ictooicy / photo credit: ictoociy

Ictooicy comes from an artistically inclined family: her father was in a band and now an architect while her mother is a fashion designer. They introduced her to music even before she was born, her mother buying her a boombox. Currently pursuing university education in Cyprus, Ictooicy is based in Lagos and not signed to any label. As an independent artiste, her teams consists mainly of her close friends which she think is cool.

At the moment, Ictooicy listens to Clairo, Noname, Smino, Santi, Odunsi, Amaarae, to be just a few. I feel like the Nigerian music scene is doing good right now, but I also feel like it could use more women,” Ictooicy says, ”Women have a lot to offer, we deserve a lot more. I also feel like the music industry has to start opening up to the possibility that there are more genres than just the usual ones most people listen to here. I mean people are fully making amazing music and it’s not as appreciated because it’s not the norm. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo February 11, 2021

Ayra Starr’s future collaboration with Rema and other takeaways from her interview with Toolz

Mavin’s latest signee Ayra Starr dropped like a bombshell two weeks ago, bewitching the internet with a montage-teaser label owner ...

Bernard Dayo February 6, 2021

Kirukaah’s debut EP ‘Sanguine’ is a jazz triumph and this is why you should know her

Out since the beginning of February, Kirukaah’s debut EP Sanguine whips out a jazz-funk-soul sound in the midst of other ...

Bernard Dayo January 30, 2021

Yazzavelli is the rap newcomer subverting the genre, one verse at a time

The cover design for Yazzavelli’s debut 5-track EP Velli, released around the early coronavirus lockdowns of last year, was already ...

Bernard Dayo January 29, 2021

Tomilola is confident on new sophomore single ‘Mo Yato’

2020 saw newcomer Tomilola team up with highlife band The Cavemen for Let Go released around the summer, her debut ...

Bernard Dayo January 27, 2021

KollyDee delivers vintage nostalgia in video for ‘Maria Maria’

From his self-assured debut EP Sinus Rhythm out since November last year, RnB singer KollyDee has released the visuals for ...

Bernard Dayo January 23, 2021

Efe Oraka is the indie pop revelation of her time

On her debut EP Magic released December 2020, Efe Oraka meditates on love and loss, making astute observations on her ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail