Ice Prince taps Oxlade for lovestruck single ‘Kolo’

Ice Prince

On Thursday, fast-rising singer Oxlade posted a tweet about miming Ice Prince‘s 2011 monster hit single Oleku back in secondary school, then inserted images from a recent music video show showing him and the rapper. The video is for Ice Prince’s Kolo which features Oxlade, and the collaboration seemed to have garnered some buzz from the fanbases of both artistes.

Ice Prince has been off the music radar, only making his return with the Make Up EP released last year, along with some features like Tipsy Cole on 2020 and Tekno on Make Up Your Mind. Kolo is the rapper’s first single of the year, showing his mettle with punchlines rooted in the obsession of a new love interest. ”I want to use my last card to spoil your life,” Oxlade sings, carrying the song with his signature syrupy RnB vocals.

Liste to Kolo below.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac March 9, 2021

Teni explains cover art for her upcoming debut album ‘Wonderland’

Award-winning Nigerian singer and entertainer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni the Entertainer has taken to social media to explain ...

Bernard Dayo March 5, 2021

Adekunle Gold teams up with DJ El Mukuka again for dance track ‘Lost’

Adekunle Gold has been on a recent wave of features, from his collaboration with rapper Reminisce on Toxic released last ...

Bernard Dayo March 4, 2021

Niniola details love and heartbreak in new visuals for RnB single ‘Promise’

Gearing towards the release of her strictly RnB EP titled 6th Heaven, Afrohouse star Niniola has released the video for ...

Bernard Dayo February 19, 2021

Johnny Drille’s new single ‘Bad Dancer’ is a declaration of love

Johnny Drille’s debut album, whose title we don’t know yet, is already picking up momentum with the release of yet ...

Bernard Dayo February 18, 2021

Niniola has released the tracklist for her upcoming RnB EP ‘6th Heaven’

RnB has always been Niniola’s first love, as far back as her stint with reality show Project Fame in 2013 ...

Bernard Dayo February 15, 2021

Afrobeats’ best Rema and Tiwa Savage tapped for Stefflon Don’s ‘Can’t Let You Go’ remix

Stefflon Don has enlisted Tiwa Savage and Rema, two of Afrobeats’ homegrown mascots, for the remix of her single Can’t ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail