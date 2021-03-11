Ice Prince taps Oxlade for lovestruck single ‘Kolo’

On Thursday, fast-rising singer Oxlade posted a tweet about miming Ice Prince‘s 2011 monster hit single Oleku back in secondary school, then inserted images from a recent music video show showing him and the rapper. The video is for Ice Prince’s Kolo which features Oxlade, and the collaboration seemed to have garnered some buzz from the fanbases of both artistes.

Ice Prince has been off the music radar, only making his return with the Make Up EP released last year, along with some features like Tipsy Cole on 2020 and Tekno on Make Up Your Mind. Kolo is the rapper’s first single of the year, showing his mettle with punchlines rooted in the obsession of a new love interest. ”I want to use my last card to spoil your life,” Oxlade sings, carrying the song with his signature syrupy RnB vocals.

