How we could all use our privilege better with Twitter’s +Alt Text feature

When the conversation on accessibility comes up – in corporate boardrooms or policy roundtable or in our TV and Radio talk shows, we speak of grand plans or wheelchair ramps and voice-assisted service provision. Things too big for a person to do on their own mostly. We ignore our everyday personal failing to foster inclusion, the reminder of which is in our hands almost all day – our smartphones.

While accessibility in public service crawls to catch up software developers have been hard at work incorporating assistive technologies for disabled people. From Google’s TalkBack and a host of other features that allow gesture and navigation control, to Apple’s iOS VoiceOver feature. The structure is there, but it sits largely unused because sensitivity to accessibility is something abled people entertain.

Take the Alt Text feature on Twitter for instance. It allows you to compose a description of the image or GIF you are sharing so the content you are sharing is accessible to more people, including those who are blind or of low vision.

The Alt Text feature allows a 1000 character room to compose as detailed a description as possible, the better for the vision impaired person dependant on it get the full picture rendered back to them in a text-to-speech format.

Social media is a key communication medium this age and time; it is at the center of the very structures of our daily interactions. We learned very intimately the power that it has in the hands of everyday people in 2020 as people organized and agitated for increased social justice from Hong Kong to Nigeria.

Increased accessibility will give greater numbers of human groups a say in how they are governed, how they can be better assisted and foster a more equitable world.

If you are keen on understanding how to better incorporate Alt Text in your tweets, the following guide may be helpful. 

  1. While any description at all is better than none there is a reason the character allowance for Alt Text description is more than 3 times the character allowance for a tweet. It is helpful to include as much description as possible.
  • Describe the nature of the image (meme, selfie, headshot, painting, etc.)
  • Match the image description to the mood of the tweet (say you tweeted a picture of a park with the caption ‘this is so refreshing’ describe how the green backdrop makes you feel inside.)
  • Mention colors, some of the people who use screen readers are not born blind, and even lifelong blind people have meaning associations for different colors.

2. If you forget to include Alt Text you can always add a description tweet and make it a thread.

These are minor gestures and considering we may never know someone for whom these things mean the world, it can be easy to think “Why go through the trouble?”

If you ever entertain the thought, that is alright, privilege can make us oblivious to all the ways in which exclusion makes things abled people consider easy like appreciating and liking a tweet impossible for the disabled.

t is worth noting however that not everyone who uses screen readers now always had the need for it. Old age, disease, and unforeseen circumstances can make someone who never had to begin to need accessibility features at any point in life.

A world in which accessibility is the driving policy is a better world for all of us.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu May 20, 2021

Alarm: There is an auction market for women all over Nigeria

There is a thriving auction market in Nigeria and what is up for grabs is women. The commodification of women ...

Ado Aminu May 19, 2021

The slow progress of gender parity may be because men are not listening to women

A heated exchange between friends on the merit of men’s allyship in the fight for gender equality concluded thus over the ...

Ado Aminu May 17, 2021

International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia: The LGBTQ+ resist from the church to the street

One thing that LGBTQ+ people can’t be said to be bad at, is resisting their oppression by whatever means available. ...

Ado Aminu May 13, 2021

Nigerians living with disability are still waiting on the promises of the Disability Act

The time is ticking for all stakeholders to fulfil the promises of the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act ...

Ado Aminu May 12, 2021

There is a common ground inspiration for better mental health policy in Nigeria

There is a lot that the global pandemic reminded us of about our lives, community and the fragility of society’s ...

Ado Aminu May 12, 2021

The sexuality of LGBT+ people is allowed to evolve

Perhaps because the fight for LGBT+ rights in Nigeria is still in its waddling infancy, there is a lot of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail