How to manage your fuel, How demons greet | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

“Why you dey smell like petrol?”



Na 212 — Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) March 12, 2021

It’s a rich something!

2.

Only golden morn finishes after milo. — 𝕋𝕦𝕟𝕤𝕤 𝔸𝕟𝕕 𝕀🥀 (@Tundey__) March 12, 2021

Lol… Accurate!

3.

“Fuel your passion” alaye fuel don cost pic.twitter.com/Ld1IxdqOlX — Miles⚽️ (@desmond_ibude) March 12, 2021

Lol…

4.

small "Truth or Dare" you are already daring me to send 200k into your bank account 😂❌🙆🏾‍♂️ — dreamz 🍑🥵 (@d_reamz) March 11, 2021

Ikr… Small play!

5.

How do demons greet each other?!



HELL o! — DINA✊🏿 (@iamdinareigns) March 12, 2021

Lol…

6.

“Someone was able to invent the internet without needing to look anything up on the internet” — ayo.arts 🇯🇲 (@the_unusualaffs) March 12, 2021

Think about that.

7.

How are you pple marrying and having kids under this administration? — ιgвσ вσү тσ ∂α яσσт (@Zuchradio) March 12, 2021

And someone will walk down the aisle tomorrow.

8.

Just a reminder,malt and tin tomatoes do not give blood 👀 — it's just.drugs💊💊 (@itsjustkelvyn) March 12, 2021

Lol…

9.

Make e no pass middle 😩 pic.twitter.com/LPHYG7qIFP — Daniel Adedamola (@_Ade_Damola) March 12, 2021

E get why…

10.

what do I do to become an millionaire ???



Apart from working. — LEKYYDO™ 👑 (@lekyydo) March 12, 2021

Lol… What is this question?