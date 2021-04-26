How long would Nigeria’s war with criminal elements continue to eat up its young? | #YNaijaCover

Wherever you read this from. Every day is doomsday in Nigeria.

From the North West to North East as well as the North Central. South West to the South South and the South East, there is an unimaginable crime wave just as the cry for protection is on the increase daily.

With chaos rocking all parts of the country, young people are badly affected in the scheme of things with the dozens of abductions and killings unreported and reported daily.

One of such tragic reports is that of two out of the twenty-five undergraduates abducted from Greenfield University, Kaduna, barely seventy-two hours after three of their colleagues were found dead by the state government. One wonders what words would be able to comfort the families of those bereaved and those who don’t know if their ward(s) could be next.

It’s important to state that 39 students had weeks ago been kidnapped from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State.

To add salt to injury, Unknown criminals are reported to have abducted three students from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue, within the school premises around 10:20 pm on Saturday.

Everything seems to be falling apart, but to surrender your young to avoidable deaths occasioned by the high leveled incompetence of Nigeria’s political class and sundry reasons.



Whichever way it is discussed, the demand isn’t to much to ask. The right to life is a fundamental privilege that mustn’t be taken or snatched from the citizen of a country that truly cares.



To kill your young, is to kill your future. Flush out these criminal elements now!