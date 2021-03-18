Hijab: CAN attack Kwara governor, Ganduje’s ex-aide flees Nigeria after DSS issue | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Hijab: CAN attack Kwara governor, demands FG’s intervention

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday pleaded with the Federal Government and the Inspector-General of Police to intervene in the violence in Kwara State over state policy on hijab – The Punch reports

The association expressed its views and concerns in a statement by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, who advised Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to give peace a chance.

FG: Private importation of vaccine not approved

The Federal Government has stated that it has not authorised private importation of COVID-19 vaccines – The Nation reports

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire gave this update during the Presidential Tasks Force (PTF) briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, Wednesday, 17th March,

“Private importation of COVID-19 vaccines has not been authorised due to reports of substandard falsified vaccines in circulation. The deployment of vaccines will be handled by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) or any of the agency’s accredited facilities for now,” he said.

Ganduje’s ex-aide flees Nigeria after DSS issue

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, a former media aide to Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has travelled out of the country, leaving a very dramatic expression – The Cable reports

The former aide, in a Twitter post, Wednesday, 17th March, said “goodbye” to Nigeria without indication of his destination.

Yakasai simply wrote: “Japa….. Goodbye Naija! Alhamdulilah!”

Nigerian Army rescues 10 persons kidnapped at Kaduna Airport

The Nigerian Army has rescued ten abducted persons at the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters – Premium Times reports

Samuel Aruwan, the state’s Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, said the victims were rescued by soldiers on Wednesday.

According to reports, armed bandits had breached the fence of the Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters in the early hours of March 6 and kidnapped 10 persons from two houses located near the fence.

Nigerian internationally acclaimed movie, ‘Eyinmofe’ to hit cinemas April

Nigerian critically acclaimed movie, Eyinmofe is set to premier in Nigerian cinemas come April.

The Arie and Chuko Esiri’s feature has had quite an impressive international film festival run at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

The movie is set for a theatrical release on April 23rd

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac March 17, 2021

People with no ‘Room 306’ skills, Fufu for breakfast | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac March 17, 2021

Abducted OOU students released, Kaduna: El-Rufai orders closure of schools in Kajuru LG | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Abducted OOU students ...

Michael Isaac March 16, 2021

Poor people proverbs, How to know a strong man | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac March 16, 2021

Lagos approves 21-year jail term for cultists, LGBT: God can’t bless sin – Pope | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Lagos approves 21-year ...

Michael Isaac March 15, 2021

ASUU Strike 2.0, Village people in the abroad | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac March 15, 2021

Grammy 2021: Burna Boy, Wizkid win at music awards, Biafra: ‘We’re unstoppable’ Asari Dokubo declares | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Grammy 2021: Burna ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail