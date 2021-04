Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

If you position yourself as an easy fry, we will queue up and eat you. — aBaByBoy (@biolaolaore) April 9, 2021

And move on with our lives?

2.

What are the side effects of not having sex? — canada bread (@hunklechu) April 9, 2021

Lol…

3.

If she speaks pidgin English 🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Paul Akinpelu (@thePaulAkinpelu) April 9, 2021

LOl… why?

4.

I add you for WhatsApp group u dey toast all the gals for the group u wan even toast my own join, u dey ment🙄 pic.twitter.com/IzIzrZKU6N — Hakeem Femi🇳🇬 (@Iamkeemzy) April 9, 2021

Set awon sharp shooters

5.

Motivational speakers dey lie sha! — #LifeOfAnExtrovert 🔋🚀 (@_Abdulquyum) April 9, 2021

Periodt

6.

Do you reckon Prince Phillip’s Adieu Papa jollof will slap? — Ugo (@Sir_Fin) April 9, 2021

LOL… What is this tweet?

7.

Adults think it's disrespectful when you don't let them disrespect you — SAMBA🛡 (@Sambalistical_) April 9, 2021

Wahala for who allow disrespect

8.

China product no dey last😂

Wetin come do corona? — Bunda💪💪 (@bundathegreat) April 9, 2021

What is this tweet?

9.

Life no hard TBH , Na just people wicked — ᴛᴇᴍɪᴛᴏᴘᴇ.ᴘʀ 🕵️🔥 (@temitopepr) April 9, 2021

Where’s the lie?

10.

Break at least 2 plates when you are told to wash dishes till your parents tell you not to wash them again. pic.twitter.com/vCb2Zrdou1 — . Ⓜ️órtayor ✨ (@wegatherdey) April 9, 2021

Lol.