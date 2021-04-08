Get positive energy around you | The Daily Vulnerable

Rita: I like positive energy around me. However, I am quite a very playful person especially if I am comfortable with you.

When comfortable, I sometimes can be very goofy, silly, and playful.

I am very big on energy because there are certain things I don’t want around me. And because of this, I am very careful about what I let come near or around me.

Rita Dominic is a multiple award-winning actress, and producer.

Listen to Rita Dominic’s conversation with Chude

