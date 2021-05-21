Gabzy delivers intoxicating new single ‘Pull Up’

Gabzy

Gabzy’s sonic identity has been his relaxed, casual vocals laid over precisely programmed beats. This was well-established on his sophomore EP Malone released last year, running through themes of love, attraction, vulnerability and desire.

I feel like it’s just a reflection of me. I feel like I’m a vibe. I’m just chilled and laid back and it shows in the music,” says Gabzy in a recent Culture Custodian interview.

Now, the UK-based Nigerian artiste has released Pull Up, his first single of the year. Heralded by a sleek piano intro, Pull Up is Gabzy being romantically intentional about his desires. It’s the heady, fuzzy feeling at the inception of romantic attractions, and Gabzy nails with when he sings in the first verse, ”All my life, baby / where have you been? Make me fling all them girls in the bin.”

The currency of the single is how relatable Gabzy sounds and don’t worry if you have played it more than twice. You are not alone. Listen to Pull Up below:

