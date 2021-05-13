Forgetting you have a brother, Why people don’t say ‘hi’ at parties | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Lol…

2.

Accurate!!!

3.

That moment you forget you had a brother…

4.

What is this tweet?

5.

Then you dying!

6.

This is such a gen z joke!

7.

Lol… Set awon life of the party

8.

Lol… e choke!

9.

Lol…

10.

Lol

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac May 13, 2021

Police: Baba Ijesha will remain remanded until JUSUN resumes, Lagos places 14 countries on COVID watchlist | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Police: Baba Ijesha ...

Michael Isaac May 12, 2021

Requesting materials on a date, Lagos traffic to get rich | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac May 12, 2021

FG: Bala-Usman suspended till after investigation, Genevieve Nnaji stars in new audio play | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: FG: Bala-Usman suspended ...

Michael Isaac May 11, 2021

Creating your own recharge card, Why some ladies date | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac May 11, 2021

Lagos introduces minibuses to replace Okada, Nigeria to face Ghana in first round of qualifying series | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on: Lagos introduces minibuses ...

Michael Isaac May 10, 2021

Buying things in Nigeria, Getting ugly with age | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail