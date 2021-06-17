Fidelity Bank says the GAIM promo isn’t over until the final draw

You know how they say that good things happen when you least expect them? That is precisely what Fidelity Bank is doing to us this time around. With the return of its Get Alerts in Million (GAIM) season 4 promo, many Nigerians are on their way to becoming millionaires next door, despite the current economic downturn. Yes, you read that correctly. Do you want to know more about this? We’re here to tell you everything you need to know.

You may recall that Fidelity Bank launched its GAIM season 4 campaign in 2019, but was forced to suspend it due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic and the resulting global lockdown. Now that the world has returned to normalcy, Fidelity Bank is winding down the promotion, giving customers another chance to win Big. We mean BIG!

The final draw is scheduled for July 22, 2021, with 15 lucky customers expected to win cash prizes (N1 million, N2 million, and N3 million), with a grand prize of N10 million!

The next few steps will show you how to take advantage of the savings promo:

1. Open a Fidelity Bank Account: Walk into your nearest Fidelity Bank today to open a savings account and you will be on your way to making millions. The process is simple, straightforward, and quick. Your account will be created in less than ten minutes.

2. Make monthly deposits: Simply deposit N20, 000 into your account or top up your existing account with N10, 000 to be eligible to win N1,000,000 or N2,000,000. You can also fund your account with N50,000 and be eligible to win N3,000,000. That isn’t all. If you maintain a monthly average balance of N200,000, you could win the grand prize – a whopping N10,000,000. We definitely in for this.

3. Get rich: Enough said; after completing the first two steps, simply sit back and watch your savings take you on a journey to millions.

Oh, and did we mention that customers who open accounts with N20,000 or more receive instant gifts? Other consolation prizes are also up for grabs. You know you can always rely on Fidelity Bank to keep their word. So, if you are anything like us, Fidelity Bank will be your next port of call. Follow them on social media @FidelityBankPlc to stay up to date on new offerings and important information.