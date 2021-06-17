Fidelity Bank says the GAIM promo isn’t over until the final draw

Fidelity Bank

You know how they say that good things happen when you least expect them? That is precisely what Fidelity Bank is doing to us this time around. With the return of its Get Alerts in Million (GAIM) season 4 promo, many Nigerians are on their way to becoming millionaires next door, despite the current economic downturn. Yes, you read that correctly. Do you want to know more about this? We’re here to tell you everything you need to know.

You may recall that Fidelity Bank launched its GAIM season 4 campaign in 2019, but was forced to suspend it due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic and the resulting global lockdown. Now that the world has returned to normalcy, Fidelity Bank is winding down the promotion, giving customers another chance to win Big. We mean BIG!

The final draw is scheduled for July 22, 2021, with 15 lucky customers expected to win cash prizes (N1 million, N2 million, and N3 million), with a grand prize of N10 million!

The next few steps will show you how to take advantage of the savings promo:

1. Open a Fidelity Bank Account: Walk into your nearest Fidelity Bank today to open a savings account and you will be on your way to making millions. The process is simple, straightforward, and quick. Your account will be created in less than ten minutes.

2. Make monthly deposits: Simply deposit N20, 000 into your account or top up your existing account with N10, 000 to be eligible to win N1,000,000 or N2,000,000. You can also fund your account with N50,000 and be eligible to win N3,000,000. That isn’t all. If you maintain a monthly average balance of N200,000, you could win the grand prize – a whopping N10,000,000. We definitely in for this.

3. Get rich: Enough said; after completing the first two steps, simply sit back and watch your savings take you on a journey to millions.

Oh, and did we mention that customers who open accounts with N20,000 or more receive instant gifts? Other consolation prizes are also up for grabs. You know you can always rely on Fidelity Bank to keep their word. So, if you are anything like us, Fidelity Bank will be your next port of call. Follow them on social media @FidelityBankPlc to stay up to date on new offerings and important information.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor June 16, 2021

Brethren S1, Unbroken S1, more local shows and series on GOtv

Interested in intense drama, nail-biting suspense, chilling revelations and tear-jerking moments that come with our local dramas and series? GOtv, ...

Op-Ed Editor June 16, 2021

2021 Heroes Award: Indomie Kick-off Nationwide Search for Extraordinary Children

–          To institute other award categories In line with its corporate social responsibility initiative to honour heroic Nigerian children, Dufil ...

Op-Ed Editor June 16, 2021

Taraji P. Henson announced as host of 2021 BET Awards, Queen Latifah confirmed as recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

Taraji P. Henson announced as host of the 2021 “BET Awards” as Queen Latifah is confirmed as recipient of the ...

Op-ed Editor June 15, 2021

2023: Paradigm shift or more of the same?

By Kingsley Moghalu On June 1 I announced, with all humility, my intention to present myself, again, to our country ...

Bernard Dayo June 15, 2021

New online conversation app Tribe Naija debuts in Nigeria

A new online conversation app, Tribe Naija has been launched in the Nigerian online space. The app is a community-based ...

Op-Ed Editor June 12, 2021

Live life to the fullest, the Fidelity Bank way

Eleanor Roosevelt rightly opined, ‘the purpose of life is to live it, to taste and experience it to the utmost, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail