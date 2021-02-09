FG may replace BVN with NIN | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG may replace BVN with NIN

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has stated that the federal government is considering replacing the Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) with the National Identity Numbers (NIN) – The Cable reports

The minister disclosed this in a press sitting in Abuja, where he also pointed out that the NIN is the primary and legal identity of all Nigerians, which should be included in their bank accounts, saying the BVN is not established by law.

“The challenge is that the BVN records may not be 100 percent the same with NIN but what is most important is that the NIN is the primary identity of each and every citizen, including legal residents,” Pantami said.

Lagos gov’t demolishes Banana Island, Ikoyi houses for violation

The Lagos Government on Monday, 8th February, destroyed some buildings in the Banana Island and Ikoyi areas for not complying with laws and regulations guiding buildings in the state – The Punch reports

Dr. Idris Salako, the State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, disclosed that despite a stop-work notice that was served by Lagos State Building Control Agency to the owners of the structures, construction continued.

“The governor was here yesterday (Sunday) with the strong instruction that land reclaimed beyond what was approved should be demolished. We would continue to monitor and ensure that building laws and regulations are complied with and it should even be voluntary compliance,” Dr Salako said in part.

FG committed to end HIV/AIDS transmission by 2024

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS (NACA), Dr. Gambo Aliyu, has stated that the Federal Government is working assiduously and hopeful to end HIV/AIDS transmission by 2024 – The Guardian reports

The director-general made this known at the opening of a five-day “Capacity Strengthening of Key and Vulnerable Populations in Access to HIV Services Efficiency” on Monday, 8th February in Sokoto.

“Nigeria is working towards ending the transmission of HIV/AIDS in the next three years, which is 2024, less than the targeted year of 2030 by the UN.” Dr Aliyu said at the event.

COVID-19: Nigeria records 13 cases with variants from the UK

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has discovered six more cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in the country, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive to the variant in Nigeria to 13 – Premium Times reports

Chikwe Iheakwazu, the Director-General of the NCDC, speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing on Monday, 8th February, said the six new cases were detected in Lagos by scientists from the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), at the Redeemers University in Ede, Osun State.

“We already have five cases in Osun State, One in Kwara and one in the Federal Capital Territory, in total we have 13 cases.” Chikwe said.

COVID-19 Update

643 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Oyo-88

Lagos-86

Rivers-55

Edo-54

Akwa Ibom-53

Adamawa-52

Plateau-45

Kaduna-41

FCT-34

Kwara-27

Benue-20

Kano-19

Delta-18

Nasarawa-16

Niger-15

Bayelsa-11

Borno-5

Bauchi-2

Sokoto-2



140,391 confirmed

114,635 discharged

1,673 deaths pic.twitter.com/X3pTXJV5jp — NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 8, 2021