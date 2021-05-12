FG: Bala-Usman suspended till after investigation, Genevieve Nnaji stars in new audio play | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

FG: Bala-Usman suspended till after investigation

The Federal Government has on Tuesday,10th May, disclosed that Hadiza Bala-Usman would remain suspended from office as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority until investigation being done by the panel that was established to probe her activities is concluded – The Punch reports

The investigation panel was established on Monday, 9th May, by the federal goverment and has ordered the panel to investigate policies of Bala-Usman, who was suspended last week for allegedly failing to make required remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Genevieve Nnaji stars in new audio play

Veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji will join the cast of the audio adaptation of FELA – ‘Fela Ten Twenty’, written and directed by filmmaker Funa Maduka – Premium Times reports

The organisers of the play in a statement revealed that the audio play would be premiered on Clubhouse, the popular drop-in audio chat platform, on May 15 and May 16, with shows at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on both days.

Ramadan fast continues in Nigeria as sultan declares Thursday Eid-al-Fitr

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has declared that fasting in the month of Ramadan will continue on Wednesday, 12th May – The Cable reports

The update was shared by the national moonsighting committee of NSCIA announced in a tweet on Tuesday, 11th May.

17 Southern governors ban open cattle grazing

17 Southern states at the Forum of Southern Governors in one voice, yesterday, announced a ban on open grazing in all the 17 Southern states – The Guardian reports

The governors also recommended that the Federal Government support willing states to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems. They also called on President Buhari, as a matter of urgency and importance, to address Nigerians on the frightening state of insecurity across the nation and convoke a national dialogue.

Buhari lauds EU for trade, support to Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the European Union’s (EU) investments in Nigeria’s growth, as he describes the regional union as Nigeria largest trading partner – The Nation reports

Speaking at the State House, Abuja, while receiving in a farewell audience, the Ambassador/Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ketil Karlsen.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, he also pointed out that the EU has been of help to Nigeria in diverse ways, including humanitarian support.