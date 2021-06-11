FG abandons Twitter for Koo, CBN to launch its own cryptocurrency | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top stories you should not miss.

FG declares Monday public holiday

To mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration, the Federal Government has declared Monday, June 14, as public holiday.

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement on Thursday urging Nigerians to shun all forms of agitation that may threaten the country’s unity. – The Cable reports

FG abandons Twitter for Koo

Days after suspending giant microblogging platform, Twitter, the Federal Government opened an account with an Indian microblogging platform, Koo.

This is an apparent move to distance itself completely from a platform that was accused of threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence.

The new Koo account has already garnered thousands of followers, with the platform’s CEO, Aprameya Radhakrishna, not only confirming its availability in Nigeria but also promising inclusion of Nigerian languages. – The Cable reports

NBC orders all social media platforms and blogs to obtain broadcast licence

In the wake of the embargo placed on the availability of Twitter in Nigeria’s cyberspace, the Nigerian government through the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Thursday issued a fresh notice to all social media platforms and online broadcasting service providers, including blogs operating in Nigeria to apply for broadcast licence.

The new directive which affects Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok and blogs, among other digital platforms, was given by NBC Director-General, Armstrong Idachaba via newspaper advertisement on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The commission also warned that any online broadcast service provider that fails to obtain a licence risks getting banned. – Nigerian Tribune reports

CBN to launch digital currency before December

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced plans to have its own digital currency before the end of 2021.

CBN’s Director of Information Technology, Rakiya Mohammed disclosed this on Thursday, informing journalists that the CBN had been exploring digital currency for over two years and plans to launch its own digital currency this year.

“Before the end of the year, the Central Bank will be making a special announcement and possibly launching a pilot scheme in order to be able to provide this kind of currency to the populace,”

Students and lecturers abducted at Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Kaduna

Suspected gunmen have attacked the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State, abducting scores of students and lecturers in the institution.

The incident was reported by an eyewitness to have happened on Thursday night.

“The gunmen attacked the school last night. Unspecified numbers of students and lecturers were said to have been abducted,” said the eyewitness. – The Punch reports