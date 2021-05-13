Fave is lovestruck with new single ‘Beautifully’

With the release of her debut heartfelt RnB single M.OM.M.S in 2019, Fave showed promise that was quite impossible for her to be ignored. Building momentum as an emerging artiste in an overpopulated industry can be daunting. Born Godsfavour Chidozie, Fave is taking her time. Her subsequent singles N.B.U and DAL (Dead Ass Love), both released in 2020, were huge indicators of her versatile songcraft and the afro-dancehall persona she’s pushing.

Now she’s delivered Beautifully, her first single of the year which finds her exploring the reggae/dancehall spectrum with drawn-out vocals. ”Beautifully wonderful love / Anywhere I follow you no matter how far, ” goes Fave in the chorus, ”If you like play me gbo gbo ti gbo gbo ti gbo / Long as say nobody know,”

Beautifully is a love song at its core, eloquent in a way that stays true to Fave. And that’s what makes it resonant. Listen to the song below:

