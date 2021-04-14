Exploring the best livestock markets in Kano

Kano is the second-largest city in Nigeria after Lagos, with a total population of 4 million as of 2021. Expectedly, there are several market places in the state. Due to the increasing demands of consumers for meat, various livestock markets have, over time, been established across the state- attracting investors, buyers and marketers alike. Here are the top livestock markets in Kano:

Wudil Cattle Market, Kano: Located in Kano, Wudil Market is the state’s second-largest market for livestock. It is a weekly market with cattle, grains and onions as its primary sales produce each Friday. Customers come from far and near to purchase the animals that could be used for rearing and consumption. The grain segment is another significant part of the Wudil Industry. The main available grains include white maize, yellow maize, sorghum, red, sorghum white, local rice, beans, soya beans, groundnut, cassava and millet.

Kofar Wabe Market: Many items are sold here, from clothes to food; meats hang from hooks, and people come from far and near seeking to buy. Plastic products, shoes, bags, and a variety of other items are available for purchase in the market.

Kurumi Market: Kano has one of Nigeria’s largest and oldest markets. Mohammad Rumfa, the king of Kano, founded it in the 15th century in 1463. It is almost in the heart of Kano City, just a short distance from the Emir’s Palace and the Kano Central Mosque. The Kurmi Market is a big market in Kano, Nigeria’s Kano State. Founded by Muhammad Rumfa, a King of Kano, in the 15th century, it is still in use in the 21st century.

Tarauni Market: Tarauni Market is an inexpensive, yet crowded market where one can buy different varieties of goods and foodstuff, electronics, cosmetics, clothing, home appliances etc.

Yankura Market: The Yankura Market is a broad and diverse marketplace. Traders from various ethnic groups in Nigeria participate in the sector. Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Kanuri, Ibibio, Fulani, Efik, Edo, Igala, Idoma, and Ebira, to name a few, are among them. Hausas make up the majority of the population.

Enlemu Market: Enlemu Market is a true representation of what a local market should be like. The market sells a wide variety of fashion items, as well as a grocery market with a wide variety of foods and fruits.

Galadima Market: Galadima Market is a general market and enterprise in Nigeria that consists of traders from various ethnic groups. Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Kanuri, Ibibio, Fulani, Efik, Edo, Igala, Idoma, and Ebira, to name a few, are among them. Hausas make up the majority of the population.

