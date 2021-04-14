Ex-SARS operative denied asylum in Canada, Kano establishes three Almajiri Schools | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Ex-SARS operative denied asylum in Canada

A federal court in Ottawa, Canada’s capital, has refused to grant asylum to Olushola Wazzi Popoola, a former operative of the now-defunct police unit, The Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) – The Cable reports

According to the Immigration Division of The Immigration and Refugee Board, the Nigeria Police Force and SARS, in particular, have committed crimes against humanity.

Speaking on the rejection of his application, the ID said, “This is because mistreatment and torture of police detainees is endemic in Nigeria, for a number of reasons including corruption and impunity. Extrajudicial killings are frequent.”

Kano establishes three Almajiri Schools

Kano State Government has disclosed that it has installed three Tsangaya schools for the integration of The Almajiri system of education into the western education system – The Punch reports

Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano Governor, revealed this at the distribution of instructional materials and the inauguration of the ‘Teen Trust Newspaper’ at the Government House, Kano, on Tuesday.

“The three Tsangaya schools built are for Kano State Almajiris that were returned to Kano from other states. So far we have selected 100 of such Almajiris, gave them admission into the schools and provided them with all their needs, including accommodation, uniforms and books,” he said.

EFCC arrests former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha

Former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) – Premium Times reports

The former governor was arrested at about 4 P.M. Tuesday, 13th April, at his Unity House private office in Abuja.

According to the publication, the anti-graft agency had repeatedly invited the former governor to its Abuja headquarters in connection with multiple corruption allegations against him.

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa rejoins Kano Pillars

Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles captain, has rejoined Kano Pillars FC more than 10 years after he left the club – The Guardian reports

The talented player will be with the Pillars for the remaining parts of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season (NPFL).

Musa previously played for the Pride of Kano in 2009 with 18 goals before moving to VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands.

Adeboye speaks on insurgency ending soon in Nigeria

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has spoken on the insurgency in Nigeria as he predicts that it will come to an end soon – The Nation reports

The cleric disclosed this during his visit to Kaduna Governor, Nasir El Rufai at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, on Tuesday.

He said: “We know that you have a problem that only God can solve. The problem is far beyond the abilities of any human being. We have known each other for years. I know the kind of person you are. I know you are tender-hearted, I know how you definitely must be feeling, particularly when the kidnappings are going on. When they begin to kidnap school children, I know how you must be feeling.’’