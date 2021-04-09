Edo2020: Meet ‘Gagbe Water,’ Nigeria’s Swimming Queen | The #YNaijaCover

Swimming queen, Ifiezegbe Gagbe was the star performer on Day 8 of the ongoing National Sports Festival, as she clinched her sixth gold medal at the fiesta with a convincing performance in the 800m Freestyle final on Friday.



Ifiezegbe, a native of Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa, had on Wednesday 7th, broken the Festival record in 200m Freestyle (Women) when she finished in record 2mins 17.01 secs to win her 4th Gold medal.

The athlete who has been swimming for about 18 years set a personal target of 9 gold medals before the commencement of the sports fiesta and with Friday’s feat, she has now won six million naira.



At the 19th National Sports Festival held in the Federal Capital Territory, she won 11 medals and together with her sister, Doutimi, they both have 15 medals to their name at this edition.



Ifiezegbe’s win in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m Freestyle, 1500m as well as 400m Medley, brings the medals of second-placed Team Bayelsa to 29 in just swimming.



Team Delta currently leads the pack in swimming with 30 medals, ahead of Team Bayelsa and third-placed Team Edo with a total of 24 medals respectively.

The 20th edition of the biennial National Sports Festival holding in Benin City, the Edo State capital, kicked off on April 2nd and is expected to climax on April 14.