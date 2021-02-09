#DefendLagos: Another old trick from the political handbook? | The #YNaijaCover

“If you make people uniform, you can control them. If you teach people to read, and think, and question things, you lose control.

So, the best idea is to separate people if you wish to maintain a monetary system. It’s called divide and conquer. By dividing people, they’re not a threat, you can control them.”

Jacque Fresco

The factors against the ‘enthronement’ of a youth-led government in Nigeria anytime soon reared its ugly head once more this Tuesday.

With young Nigerians still embittered over the Lekki Shootings which led to the death of a number of Nigerians, attention had turned to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos Government. Justice, justice and justice is what has been on the minds of many.

Understandably, these young Nigerians in the call for justice announced plans to stage a protest with the hashtag #OccupyLekkiTollGate at the scene of the Shooting on Saturday 13th February, especially after the news of the panel’s controversial ruling on the reopening of the Lekki Toll Plaza got on social media.

It was however shocking for most people to see same constituency of young people being used to divide the young people in the march for justice. These campaigners who promoted their message with counter hashtags; #DefendLagos and #DemNoBornYourPapaWell called for Lagosians to show their love for the city by attending their rally on Saturday.

For the #DefendLagos campaigners, they called on residents of the state not to cede the city to criminals and insurrectionists. And as expected, it provoked outrage on the capacity of the political class to always resort to divisive tactics whenever their interest is threatened.

Tuesday’s #DefendLagos trend is definitely the case of Esau’s hand and Jacob’s voice.

