Darkoo is in a relationship with herself in the new visuals for ‘Pick Up’

Darkoo

London-based Nigerian singer-songwriter Darkoo rose to fame with her viral and anthemic single Gansta in 2019, her sound rooted in the UK’s explosive Afroswing scene. But Darkoo isn’t just about engineering catchy bops, as she enjoys leaning into her masculine and feminine traits which befuddled fans in the comments of the video for Gangsta when it premiered on YouTube.

Although she released some songs in the calamitous 2020, she’s back with Pick Up, her first single of the year. The visuals finds her dramatising a relationship with herself as both as a man and woman, wearing a buzzcut and a blond wig respectively as they both try to settle their differences.

It’s a trippy, gender-defying picture, allowing Darkoo to be vulnerable and emotive. Her debut EP comes out later in the year from Atlantic.

