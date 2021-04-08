Cheque returns with new single ‘History’ featuring Fireboy DML

Singer-rapper Superboy Cheque hit the mainstream recognition with carefree single Zoom in 2019, off his sophomore project Razor. Much was the impact of the song that it received a Davido and Wale remix. Signed to Phyno’s record label Penthauz Music, Cheque has been building momentum with single after single, even jumping on the Kizz Daniel #FuckYouChallenge.
Now, he’s collaborated with Fireboy DML for History, his first song of 2021. Produced by talented beatmaker Andyr, History finds a way of accommodating the sonic styles of both artistes without being overstuffed. ”Me and you we got history, when I’m gone you go miss me,” Cheque sings about a past love. But there’s also a theme about being focused on the grind and forging your own path.
For Cheque, this is music. And we all want to see him prosper, Listen to History below.
When Bernard Dayo isn’t writing about pop culture, he’s watching horror movies and reading comics and trying to pretend his addiction to Netflix isn’t a serious condition.
