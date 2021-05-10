Buying things in Nigeria, Getting ugly with age | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

No come use your reggae spoil my blues and rhythm now — Mr Jejelaye (@Uncle_Dimeji) May 10, 2021

No Caps!

2.

Nowadays,when you give your wife some money to go to the Market,just off your phone until she’s back home. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 9, 2021

Lol…

3.

armed robber: who dey this house?!!



aproko doctor hiding under the bed: 👀



armed robber: okay we are going to stay here till you are ready to come out!



*2 hours later*



aproko doctor: pity ur kidney and drink water pls — 🌪️ (@urPapaDeyCraze) May 10, 2021

What is this tweet?

4.

my glow up is real tho I used to be ugly now Im uglier asf 😭😭😭 — saoirse (@dewditsely) May 10, 2021

Age is working…

5.

Cooking for Husband, is it a duty or by choice? — 🦋FairyGbemie🦋 (@Reddishwine3) May 10, 2021

What is this tweet?

6.

What did you hear about girls that wears glasses 🤓 🤷‍♀️😁 pic.twitter.com/qeapDMC6CZ — Michaels Esther (@switesty) January 23, 2021

That they have four eyes?

7.

my toxic trait is that i get ready on time just to take pictures then I end up getting late 😫 — INNOCENT SINNER 🦋 ♚ (@Mztiifaah) May 10, 2021

Lol… Very toxic!

8.

250 boys and 10 girls in the class, what course is that? — O.V.A.tion's™ (@Dre_Ova) May 10, 2021

Lol… What is this tweet?

9.

Don’t test me with suffering to see if I’m loyal. I WILL LEAVE YOU! — 👑Queen Monica👑 (@itz_lacreamy) May 10, 2021

Straight!

10.

the hardest thing about having visitors is saying "sorry about the mess" when you know damn well this is the cleanest the house has been in weekss. 😭😂 — a total stranger (@heistimi) May 10, 2021

Lol.