Blaqbonez recruits Tiwa Savage for the remix of sex-tinged single ‘BBC’

Blaqblonez has given new life to his salacious single BBC by teaming up with Tiwa Savage for the remix. Released last October, BBC (I will not spell it out), is a bubbly, dancehall song that flexes the rapper’s tale of male sexual prowess. But he finds his match in pop star Savage, who has a fair share of her discography dipped in sexual references and motifs (she even has a song called Sugarcane, case in point).
Lending a pop feel to Blaqbonez’s braggadocio, Savage is saying, in other words, that two can play this game.
When Bernard Dayo isn’t writing about pop culture, he’s watching horror movies, anime and trying to pretend his addiction to Netflix isn’t a serious condition.
