BET Awards: Burna Boy cements Odogwu claim | The #YNaijaCover

It is probably time for Africa’s self-proclaimed Giant, Burna Boy, to release another album and title it “Thrice as Tall“, but we may just be assuming he will listen to us every time we make a request. Besides that, we all trust him to probably have better ideas in the books.

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has brought home another award and we can’t be too excited for this one – being the third consecutive year.

In 2019, Burna Boy stood against South Africa’s AKA, Frances’ Aya Nakamura and Dosseh, UK’s Dave and Giggs, and his local colleague Mr Eazi and went home with the award.

In 2020, Innoss’B, Sho Madjozi, Dave, Stormzy, Ninho, and S.Pri Noir, were nominated but congratulated Burna Boy, who stood “Twice as Tall“.

2021 presented another tough challenge with Aya, Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz, Emicida, Headie One, Young T and Bugsey and Youssoupha all nominated, but Burna Boy rubbed his palms and the award was in his hands once again.

You can call him the Odogwu knowing you are not mincing words, and that you are talking about an artist who just won the award for Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy surely established his range and prestige on his 2019 album, “African Giant”, which was a conscious westward expansion of his sounds. His “Twice as Tall” album reiterated this move. Without a doubt, the world saw an artist who had omnivorous instincts – one who won’t stop at infusing western inspiration with African styles.

He is arguably the best on the continent today, and there is hope that the future is in the right hands.

Culture’s biggest night, the “BET AWARDS,” continues its reign in its twenty-first year as the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.

