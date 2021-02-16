Be a happy person before you step into a relationship | The Daily Vulnerable

One of the things I learnt from the conversation we had over the weekend is this: come into a relationship with your full self, as much as you can. It was a theme throughout the conversation.

Do you want to be with a man or woman because of money? That’s fine. It worked out for some people. However, what is safer is to make your own money.

Do you want to go into a relationship with somebody who makes you happy? That also worked for some people. Rather, make yourself happy.

Be a happy person before you step into the relationship.

