bCODE launches store and website for the Adidas brand

bCODE a multi-brand retailer for wellness fashion and lifestyle has announced the opening of their Adidas store in Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja). The brand took to their social media to announce the news.

Now we have a one stop-store for all things Adidas which include shoes and sneakers, apparel and accessories, thanks to bCODE. What makes things more exciting is that you can now shop Adidas on the revamped official website https://www.shopbcode.com

Popularly referred to as the three stripes brand, Adidas is the second-largest revenue generated sports business in the world.

bCODE hopes you enjoy your shopping experience, both in-store and on the youthful, colourful and vibrant website as you “Be your best self“.

Remember that last year the bCODE website (shopbcode.com) was relaunched with the intention of bringing all your favourite brands (Skechers, Adidas and Havaianas) together in one place. Now, with Adidas merchandise added on the website, it is a pleasure to say that this intention is fully satisfied.

bCODE has 14 stores across Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, and Ghana. Follow bCODE on social media to get the latest updates.

Instagram: @ShopTheBCode, Twitter: @ShopTheBCode Facebook: The B code

Trust me, wellness fashion and lifestyle never got more exhilarating!