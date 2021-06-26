#BBNReunion: The Prince and Tolanibaj situation seems messier than we imagined

Since the start of the Big Brother Naija Reunion show, for the lock-down season began, one situation that has really piqued everyone’s interest is the Tolanibaj and Prince saga. Not necessarily because of the animosity between these two, that is just coming to light, but the fact that you wouldn’t have guessed that the bad blood between these two didn’t ran that deep.

Judging from social media, at the very least it seemed like they made a mutual decision to end their relationship, at best, their relationship could somehow be rekindled. Unfortunately, the relationship between Tolanibaj and Prince, seems incredibly despairing. We can only hang our hopes on the fact that they are two adults who once had a thing for each other, so maybe a mature conversation between the pair might, at best, fix their friendship.

However, we simply can’t gloss over all that was said on tonight’s BBN Reunion episode. The revelations both parties made raises more questions than answers. They both told their side of the story which of course conflicted with each other, leaving the question of who among them is lying.

On one hand Prince noted that he had ended his relationship with Tolanibaj, shortly after leaving the house, and as such didn’t feel obligated to answer to her when he chooses to be with another woman. On the other hand, Tolani noted that he never really officially ended the relationship, leaving her confused and heartbroken every time she saw him expressing love towards Dorothy or any other woman for that matter, be it platonic or not.

They both went back and forth on this issue, and at the end of it, nothing seemed to be solved. Like Tolani said, she is yet to get any closure, and how this situation would eventually pan out, is anyone’s guess. Does it look like there is a resolution between these two in the future or has so much damage been done to their friendship that there is no hope for reconciliation?

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor June 23, 2021

#BBNaijaReunion: Kaisha takes on a fight she simply can’t win

Tonight’s episode of the Big Brother Naija Reunion show was quite weird to say the least. The headline of the ...

Chinedu Okafor June 22, 2021

#BBNaijaReunion: The 5-second round, Fellatio under the sheets, BBN ladies are owning their sexuality

On this episode of the Big Brother Naija Reunion show, a lot was said, as expected. The conversations were however, ...

Chinedu Okafor June 21, 2021

#BBNReunion: The housemates may have crossed the line with their words tonight

The Big Brother Naija Reunion show was packed with serious punches tonight, as everyone involved in the conversation crossed the ...

Chinedu Okafor June 21, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Kingdom comes through in the clutch

The Nigerian Idol season 6 aired its 13th episode last night, and for fans of the show, it’s hard not ...

Chinedu Okafor June 21, 2021

#NigerianIdol: Is Comfort truly deserving of a top four spot?

On Nigerian Idol last Sunday, the list of finalists was cut down by a spot with the show entering the ...

Chinedu Okafor June 19, 2021

#BBNReunion: Did Ozo conspire with Ka3na to hurt Nengi or is Ka3na lying?

Last night’s episode of the Big Brother Naija Reunion show was centered around the love quadrilateral between Ozo, Dorothy, Nengi ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail