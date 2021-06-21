BBNReunion: The housemates may have crossed the line with their words tonight

The Big Brother Naija Reunion show was packed with serious punches tonight, as everyone involved in the conversation crossed the line in one way or another.

Granted, no one was more at the centre of tonight’s discussion than Tolanibaj. At the end of the episode however, it did feel like the ex-housemates shouldn’t have said some of the things that were said.

For some context, Tolanibaj, mentioned that she was never Vee’s friend, that Vee doesn’t have a college degree. She called her a witch, and went on to say that Prince isn’t man enough. Vee in return described Tolanibaj as a ‘runs’ girl.



Prince labelled Wathoni as insignificant, while Wathoni said he couldn’t afford her dress or bills. Tempers flared and venomous words were spewed, and it was indeed a messy episode.

As expected with situations that get this heated, nothing was resolved.

Where did it all start?



According to Tbaj, she had this nagging feeling in the house that Prince was only with her because he had earlier been rejected by Nengi, which she found disrespectful. This is coupled with her feeling of being gaslighted. In his rebuttal, Prince stated that he did like her at the time and wasn’t gaslighting her as alleged, but broke up with her based on the fact that they had dissimilar interests.

Somewhere along the line, Tbaj decided it was a good idea to use Vee’s boyfriend; Neo, to make Prince jealous. This is a huge issue, seeing as Vee and Tolanibaj were very close friends in the house. It goes without saying that Vee didn’t appreciate this at all. And with that being addressed this episode, a lot of hurtful things were said.

While we expect these BBN reunion shows to provide some closure to the housemates and fans, and fix feuds that began in the house, they barely have any such impact. As a matter of fact, the reunion show last year, only saw housemates get together and rekindle their disdain for each other.

With tonight’s episode, its difficult to see any resolution at the end. In short, the conversations aired on tonight’s segment may have even caused more rift between these characters. Tolanibaj indeed showed that she has very little control over her words when she gets emotional and she may have said too much today.



Prince, Vee and Wathoni, to a lesser degree are guilty of the same thing.