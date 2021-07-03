BBNaijaReunion: With the curtains back to position, here’s what we think of the Lockdown Reunion

The popular saying “all is well that ends well;” partially describes the finale of the Big Brother Naija Reunion show.

Since it began two weeks ago, the show has been nothing short of an emotional roller coaster. The back and forth between the ex-housemates were enough to upset thousands, maybe millions of Africans watching.

From the start of the reunion show, down to the very last episode, a chance for a peaceful resolve amongst housemates who had enmity between each other seemed highly unlikely. It looked like no one wanted to take responsibility, and while everyone wanted to speak, no one wanted to listen.



READ ALSO: #BBNReunion: The housemates may have crossed the line with their words tonight

Fast forward to the finale and it seemed like everyone had only good things to say about each other. The ex-housemates took turns to give their farewell speech, most of which were positive. The aftermath of the show was also heartwarming, as we got to see Nengi and Erica, make up. There was also a reconciliation between Nengi and Ka3na, and another between Erica and Vee.

However, some of the more hostile situations that arose in the Big Brother Lockdown House were not mended. Most prevalent of them all is the Erica and Laycon beef. Prince and Neo too didn’t show signs of rectifying any malice between each other.



READ ALSO: #BBNaijaReunion: Could Vee had done better in dispelling the ugly narrative about her?

One can safely describe the reunion as 50/50 at best, especially because some housemates managed to quash the beef between them, while others still cling to their hostilities. It’s hardly surprising though, as previous seasons have been shown the same.

This Big Brother event, leaves too deep a scar to be healed by just speaking on a show. Especially if the interference of fanbases is anything to consider. It appears as though the ex-housemates would be fanning the flame of disloyalty if they reconcile.



But what do you think?

Visit ynaija.com/realitytv to read previous reviews and opinion pieces from our BBNaija coverage, The Voice, Nigerian Idol and other running reality TV shows.