BBNaijaReunion: Neo’s refusal to give a public apology speaks volumes

On the Big Brother Naija Reunion show last night, the ex-housemates revisited some issues from the past that may have been understated.



Neo, was the man of the night and in an honest assessment, every time his name was mentioned, it really looked bad for him. How bad? To the point that his girlfriend Vee, called him out rather than defend him. She advised that he just apologises.

Even for a fan, it is hard to justify the accusations laid before Neo.



First of all, the Praise eviction issue was really difficult to understand. Neo and Praise were close in the house but when Neo had the opportunity to save him from eviction; he didn’t, leading to his eviction. To make it worse, Praise had in fact, saved Neo from eviction prior.

Neo, on the reunion show claimed that he threw Praise to the chopping blocks because he felt someone else would come to his rescue. Not a good enough excuse maybe, but it is a reality show. These things happen. Fast forward a few minutes later, we are watching Prince explain how Neo mentioned to Big Brother that he was lying about his father.

When involved in a therapeutic conversation with a friend; one you are confided in, about very emotional period(s) in their life, it’s emotionally unintelligent to play judge at that point. Your job is not to decide if it’s a lie or not. It is to console to the best of your abilities and for Neo; he failed woefully in the test by Big Brother.



To make matters worse, rather than issue an apology, he just kept trying to justify why implied Prince’s tears were fake.

The entire episode was a terrible look for Neo and his refusal to just tender an apology on the spot really speaks volumes; considering especially how hurt Prince was by his comments.