Bandits abduct scores of students in Kebbi, Buhari pays tribute to Kenneth Kaunda | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the Nigerian nation today, these are the top news stories that should not escape your attention.

Bawa: EFCC has recovered over $100m for NPA

Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed that the agency has recovered over $100 million for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Bawa said the recovered money was part of the outstanding remittances owed to the country through the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Speaking during the weekly ministerial briefing at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, the EFCC boss stated:

“Just a couple of weeks back, we recovered $100 million for the Nigeria Ports Authority but the monies were paid into the account of NPA through our efforts

“Am I not going to record that we have recovered such an amount for NPA? Are you going to see it in the EFCC recovered account with the CBN? No. There are recoveries that are made directly into the EFCC account.” – The Cable reports

Buhari pays tribute to Kenneth Kaunda

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the virtues of Kenneth Kaunda, the founding father of Zambia who died on Thursday at the age of 97.

Reacting to Kaunda‘s passing, Buhari described Kaunda as “one of the greatest African and world leaders of all time who loved his country and people profoundly.”

Through a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said:

“We can’t forget in a hurry how Kaunda gave shelter to anti-apartheid freedom fighters from South Africa and from former Rhodesia.

“The late Kaunda was one of the loudest voices for the liberation of Africa from colonialism and imperialism and he did so with passion and sincerity.

“It is impossible to reflect on Kaunda’s legacy without acknowledging his selflessness and passion for service.” – The Cable reports

NDLEA promotes 3,506 officers

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has approved the immediate promotion of 3,506 officers and men to their next ranks.

This followed a report by the harmonisation committee set up by Marwa soon after assuming leadership of the agency in January to address the issues of low morale and stagnation in the career path of personnel.

Acting on the recommendations by the committee, the NDLEA boss approved the immediate promotion of 2,910 officers between the rank of Narcotics Assistant I and Superintendent of Narcotics while 596 others between Chief Superintendent of Narcotics and Assistant Commander General of Narcotics were recommended to the board of the agency for elevation to their next ranks, a recommendation that was approved by the Board on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Marwa said to his troops: “I will therefore urge all of our officers and men who have been promoted to double their efforts as a mark of their commitment and appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, whose political willpower and mandate to bring an end to the scourge of illicit drug abuse and trafficking in the country we are implementing in the agency.” – Nigerian Tribune reports

Bandits abduct several female students of secondary school in Kebbi

Bandits have abducted several female students of Federal Government Girls College, Yawuri, Kebbi State.

A source reportedly said that the bandits broke into the school premises on Thursday afternoon in police mufti.

“They pointed a gun at the school guards and asked them for the girls’ hostels.

“Before you know what was happening, the bandits invaded the school and started abducting female students.”

Reportedly, the number of students that were abducted is not known to the school authorities. – According to Nigerian Tribune

BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show starts today

Popular reality television show, Big Brother Naija is set to premiere BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show on Friday, June 18.

The show which will be hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will revisit some highlights and memorable moments from the 2020 season 5 edition that saw Laycon emerge as the winner.

Followers of the show will see their favourite lockdown housemates set the record straight about any issue they had with one other during the previous edition. – Punch reports