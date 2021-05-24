Baba Ijesha: Ogunlana not my lawyer, Rep sacks aide who described Shekau as ‘true hero’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Baba Ijesha: Ogunlana not my lawyer

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha has revealed that Mr Adeshina Ogunlana, a former Chairman of Ikeja Branch of Nigerian Bar Association, is not his counsel – The Nation reports

The actor disclosed this in a disclaimer made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, 22nd May, in Lagos, where he stated that he never briefed Ogunlana to be his legal representative.

“I wish to state categorically and emphatically that I have never briefed the lawyer nor instructed him to act on my behalf in any way, or manner howsoever and whatsoever. He is not my lawyer, and whatever you heard or hear from him concerning my lawyers, the police or court case, does not represent the true position,” he said.

Rep sacks aide who described Shekau as ‘true hero’

A member of the house of representatives from Borno, Abdulkadir Rahis, has sacked his aide, Bukar Tanda after Bukar described Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram leader as a “true hero” – The Cable reports

The Boko Haram leader, Shekau, reportedly killed himself with a bomb on Wednesday— to avoid being captured by fighters of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) — a breakaway faction of Boko Haram.

Following the report, Tanda, in a Facebook post on Thursday, 20th May, praised the dreaded leader of Boko Haram, saying “he lived a live of hero and died a true hero”.

FG set for trial of 800 Boko Haram suspects

About 800 Boko Haram suspects are being prepared for prosecution which will start as soon as the ongoing judiciary workers’ strike is over, an official has said – Premium Times reports

According to reports, the 800 are among about 1,000 terrorism suspects whose cases have been analysed by the prosecutors handling the Federal Ministry of Justice’s “complex cases”.

The reports also states that the suspects are currently being held in the military detention facilities in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Bandits demand over N100m to free 13 Niger residents

Bandits who attacked Kwakwashi community in Niger State, killing one and abducting 13 other persons, have made contact with the families of the abducted persons – The Punch reports

According to the publication, the bandits numbering about 30 arrived in the community around midnight last Thursday and shot indiscriminately into the air while the operation lasted.

Community leader, Aliu Muhammed, said the victims’ families were contacted on Saturday, adding that the ransom varied.

FG moves to boost onion production, targets export

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture has disbursed free anti-fungal chemicals to farmers in Bauchi and Borno states with the aim of boosting production and enhance the exportation of onions – The Guardian reports

Mrs Oje Imoje of the Federal Department of Agriculture, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, disclosed that the ministry decided to intervene to avert the year 2020 experience when onions were destroyed by fungal infections on the farms.

She said: “It was sad that onion farmers suffered a loss through the disease. We could not produce what we Nigerians wanted, not to talk of exportation. We are organising this workshop to enlighten them on how this experience could be managed. We are giving this input free to them to boost their production. We are expecting them to produce what can be exported.”