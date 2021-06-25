Baba Ijesha: Bail granted at N2m, Buhari travels to London for medical check-up | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Baba Ijesha: Bail granted at N2m

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court has on Thursday, granted Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, bail in the sum of N2m – The Punch reports

The embattled Nollywood actor was re-arraigned before the court on a six-count charge bordering on rape, sexual assault and abuse of a minor. He however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Baba Ijesha was initially granted bail on May 17 during a specially arranged court session during the strike by the Judiciary Workers’ Union of Nigeria, but he was unable to meet the bail conditions and remained in custody.

Buhari travels to London for Medical Check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to the United Kingdom on Friday, 25th June for a scheduled medical follow-up – The Cable reports

Special Adviser to The President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed that the trip is a follow-up to his last visit.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up,” Adesina said in the statement released on Thursday, 24th June.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of July, 2021.”

Jigawa to immunize 1.7m children against polio

The Jigawa State government has disclosed that it will continue administering polio vaccine after nine years without a single case of the disease in the state – The Nation reports

Dr Sambo Shehu, State Director of Primary Health care Development Agency, disclosed this to reporters in his office on Thursday, 24th June.

“The State government has targeted over 1.7 million children to be immunized against polio beginning from June 28. Jigawa State government is ready to implement polio eradication programme, to begin with a campaign on June 28 to July 3, 2021. We shifted the date from July 19 due to local governments’ elections,” he said.

NDLEA seizes ‘largest quantity of cocaine in the history of Ekiti’

The National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ekiti State has seized 87.88 grammes of cocaine in the state – Premium Times reports

Gaura Shedow, The NDLEA commander in the state, disclosed to The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, 24th June, that the seizure was the largest quantity in history of the state.

He also revealed that the command had been battling with fighting Indian hemp cultivation, but that in recent time seizing such amount of quantity of cocaine was “worrisome.”

Tokyo 2020: Nigeria qualify for women’s 4x400m relay

Team Nigeria’s women 4x400m relay team have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after scorching to a 3:26.84 African lead on Thursday, 24th June, at the Lagos Open Athletics Championship in Lagos – The Guardian reports

The team, led by Patience Okon-George, has now moved to the front of the queue for the four available slots on offer for the event in Tokyo.

The team consists of the world’s fastest U-18 girl, Imaobong Nse Uko, NCAA 200m finalist Favour Ofili, and Knowledge Omovoh. Team Nigeria is now ranked 13th in the ranking for the best 16 nations that will be in Tokyo, ahead of Belarus (3:28.14), Australia (3:28.64) and Switzerland (3:28.77), who have all provisionally qualified.

