Ayra Starr’s future collaboration with Rema and other takeaways from her interview with Toolz

Ayra Starr

Mavin’s latest signee Ayra Starr dropped like a bombshell two weeks ago, bewitching the internet with a montage-teaser label owner Don Jazzy had posted on social media. What also dropped was her eponymously titled debut EP Ayra Starr, and soon enough the elephant in the room was raised: the comparisons with singer Tems.

In an interview with the Beat 99.9FM’s Toolz on the Midday Show, Ayra accompanied with Don Jazzy had much to say about her budding music career. Onyinkansola Aderibigbe, her real name, was born in Benin Republic and understands enough French to put Tool’z sorry attempt to shame. She’s 18-years-old, having gained admission in the university at 14 to study international relations and political science.

Don Jazzy messaged her December 30, 2019 after watching a video she posted on her social media, and the rest is history. For most of 2020, her EP was recorded, on which she sounds carefree but also bold. Toolz says she reminds her of pre-bad girl Rihanna.

Ayra also reveals that a collaboration with label mate Rema won’t be so strange. Rema has been Don Jazzy’s biggest discovery in recent times, and both of them making a song together will be good for their respective brands.

