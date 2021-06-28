Anne Hathaway jokes, Broke girls don’t date | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.
Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:
1.
Lol. Wahala be like shablam
2.
Lol…
3.
AnneWays, I agree witchu!
4.
E go be o
5.
Lol…
6.
Where’s the lie?
7.
Very valid question!
8.
Wahala for person wey too dey think o
9.
Accurate!
10.
Lol
Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya
Leave a reply