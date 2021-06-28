Anne Hathaway jokes, Broke girls don’t date | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone. As we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

I really did a dip on the club floor in a white shirt 😩😩😭😭. — Alexander✨ (@AlexDGallant) June 28, 2021

Lol. Wahala be like shablam

2.

My conscience is too nice. I want to be wicked for once😭😖 — 𝕒𝕪𝕠𝕞𝕚𝕡𝕠𝕤𝕚™🇳🇬 (@iamayomiposi__) June 28, 2021

Lol…

3.

In my head that’s the way it is, and I won’t have it Anne Hathaway. https://t.co/KaKfFic9Y7 — Uncle Ari (@MazeDaMouth) June 28, 2021

AnneWays, I agree witchu!

4.

My Wedding Reception Will be at a restaurant ‘ so when you finish eating You pay! pic.twitter.com/XqocQPr5UC — Al-Pacino (@alpacino841_) June 28, 2021

E go be o

5.

Lol…

6.

"Wow you're so mature for your age"

Thanks,it was the trauma lol. — YKTFV 🇬🇧 (@Gold_Apparels) June 28, 2021

Where’s the lie?

7.

Do girls ever feel they’re too broke to be in a relationship??? — OMOJIATE EKPUKHON✪❄️🀄️ ❼ ♚ (@_Omojiate) June 28, 2021

Very valid question!

8.

I love this emoji. Is it happy? Is it lowkey mad? Is it planning to kill u? Is it tired of ur shit? U never know. pic.twitter.com/r8B6MrblsJ — Jiya Khan (@0ye_na_kr) June 28, 2021

Wahala for person wey too dey think o

9.

Mostly when someone says they have to ask you a question, You think all the bad things you've done recently.. — Rubal (@RubalSinghh1927) June 28, 2021

Accurate!

10.

If we’re in a relationship & I ever call you by yah Gov just KNO I’m really mad 😭 — • (@LetiAintShit) June 28, 2021

Lol