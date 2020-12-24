‘Alabi abi?’: Lawmaker Akin Alabi receives backlash for his health centre photos | The #YNaijaCover

The lawmaker, Akin Alabi, is no stranger to constant backlash from the public. His prominent presence on social media also makes him easily accessible and a target of an irate mob.

On Thursday, Hon Akin Alabi who represents the people of Egbeda/Ona-Ara constituency of Oyo State in the Federal House of Representatives posted pictures of a health centre project on the social media platform, Twitter. The legislator flaunted his own constituency project when he tweeted the following; “Almost done. Health Center, Ajiwogbo, Ibadan.”

Almost done. Health Center, Ajiwogbo, Ibadan. pic.twitter.com/7YBL59afLX — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) December 23, 2020

People were very unimpressed with the project and accused him of siphoning money and erecting a less-than, small, structure posing as a hospital.

I woke up to a lot of flak over the pictures of the primary health center I facilitated its renovation at Ajiwogbo village, Ibadan. During my campaign, I visited the dilapidated health center. The villagers asked me to help them with the renovation. I promised I would.#thread https://t.co/99TGQNdAXP — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) December 24, 2020

The lawmaker tried to explain his point of view, stating that he was not a contractor and it was a small facility, to begin with.

“What played out here is very simple. A health center has been in existence for 20 years. The villagers wanted their “little hospital” renovated. The condition was bad for the doctors and nurses there. I pulled all stops to bring the agency that can do it. The work was done,” he said.

While his explanation might seem plausible, it shows that Nigerians are entirely exhausted with politicians presenting sub-par projects as part of their accomplishments.