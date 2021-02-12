AK-47 for every Nigerian, Tinubu vs Lateef Jakande, Fela Forever | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Is it country we are doing like this?

2.

Lol… dem never reach

3.

Legendry!

4.

Lmao…

5.

E get why…

6.

Inserts: Shey you dey whine me

7.

Good question!

8.

Lol….

9.

Another interesting question!

10.

Lol… What is this???

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac February 12, 2021

#EndSARSprotest: FG talks tough but protesters vow to continue | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the top stories making rounds in Nigerian News Media EndSARSprotest: FG talks tough ...

Michael Isaac February 11, 2021

What happened at Obalende, Replying ‘Delta Igbos’ | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac February 11, 2021

FG plans more borrowing from local sources | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the top stories making rounds in Nigerian News Media FG plans more borrowing ...

Michael Isaac February 10, 2021

Rapture on Feb 14, Forgetting your points in an argument | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Michael Isaac February 10, 2021

Ogun communities raise alarm over influx of herders from Oyo | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the top stories making rounds in Nigerian News Media Ogun communities raise ...

Michael Isaac February 9, 2021

The best Lori Iro, Dating men with private jets | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail