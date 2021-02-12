AK-47 for every Nigerian, Tinubu vs Lateef Jakande, Fela Forever | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

AK-47 became normal since our police and ordinary Civil defence are carrying it on the streets like the country is a warzone.. If you have money better buy your own for self defense — Salman👑 (@NotJustSalmanPR) February 12, 2021

Is it country we are doing like this?

2.

If e sure for this government they should give us online election — Jamie (@KingJamez_) February 12, 2021

Lol… dem never reach

3.

Fela went from a little over 2000 votes on that Rock & Roll Hall of Fame thing to 63000 votes in 24 hours. Mad!!! — 20.10.2020 (@I_Am_Ilemona) February 12, 2021

Legendry!

4.

"In this and in most other things, I tried to walk in the spirit of Jakande!" – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu



Well, you failed. — 20.10.2020 (@I_Am_Ilemona) February 12, 2021

Lmao…

5.

Meet them physically before you catch feelings. — Edify Me Is Out Nowwwww (@beardlesskingg) February 12, 2021

E get why…

6.

You dey drive Benz, I Dey use leg waka, you still dey call me boss. — YorubaBoy® 🌶🌶 (@YorubaBoy__) February 12, 2021

Inserts: Shey you dey whine me

7.

But has anyone actually turned to yam after picking money from the floor? 😂 — Guess who (@Dipolygabana) February 12, 2021

Good question!

8.

The only two times you should call someone by 5am and disturb their sleep is for an emergency or to request for their bank account.

Dont ever call someone by dat time only to ask "how was your night" which stupid night😒💔 — Flawless 👁️‍🗨💯😇 (@Iammeekflawlez) February 12, 2021

Lol….

9.

Slim girls say they will get fat after giving birth. Does this mean fat girls will get slim when they give birth?🤔🤔 — Uchiha Winter Soldier ❄🕊🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@I_Am_Winter) February 12, 2021

Another interesting question!

10.

Lol… What is this???