Against homophobia in Ghana, LGBTQ Ghanaians are changing their profile pictures red on Twitter

LGBTQ Ghanaians

For some time now, LGBTQ Ghanaians have been living in fear and isolation stemming from the constant attacks that Ghanaian political leaders have mounted against them in the media and physical spaces, colluding with religious figures and ”human rights” lawyers. This new wave of homophobia began when a LGBTQ center was raided and shut down in February. The center was established to cater specifically to LGBTQ Ghanaians and provide them with resources and community.

This was stripped away by the Ghanaian state, further leading to LGBTQ Ghanians suffering online homophobic abuse and vitriol. They have had to keep a low profile, some fleeing for safety. This dire situation has received global attention with celebrities like Idris Elba, Michaela Cole and Naomi Campbell showing support for the Ghanaian LGBTQ community in an open letter titled #GhanaSupportsEquality.

This week, the Ghanian police arrested 22 LGBTQ people at a gathering widely believed by the authorities to be a lesbian wedding. This continued human rights violation, from invasion of privacy, abuse, and unlawful detention, is part of the state-sanctioned homophobic violence Ghana has sustained.

But queer Ghanaians aren’t backing down. In a Twitter protest that will kick off today, queer Ghanaians and allies are coming together in solidarity by changing their profile pictures red. Social media has been valuable and instrumental for many social justice movements, and it has taken centerstage in this fight against homophobic oppression in Ghana. Using the hashtag #GhanaGetsBetter, the protest hopes to draw attention to the harsh realities of being LGBTQ in Ghana and also advocate against their continued oppression.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Omoleye Omoruyi March 23, 2021

Why Nigerian youths must sustain activism beyond social media

Social media has formed a pseudo-reality many believe is the real deal. But, if we wanted to cause progressive change ...

Bernard Dayo March 23, 2021

The lifestyle audit is just another means to exploit Nigerians

Starting yesterday, Nigeria has made it legal to have a lifestyle audit for its citizens. Who needs a lifestyle audit? ...

Omoleye Omoruyi March 22, 2021

Police violence continues unabated, the stories are piling

Many Nigerians have argued that the Nigeria Police Force learnt nothing from the #EndSARS protest. “They will wait, then return ...

Bernard Dayo March 22, 2021

The reactions of Nigerians to #RepealSSMPA proves that they are no better than SARS

Apparently, last year’s #ENDSARS protests haven’t taught Nigerians anything about intersectionality, or simply showing solidarity to other marginalised groups by ...

Ado Aminu March 17, 2021

Kwara Hijab crisis | The state government makes a bad situation worse

An inter-religious clash that has been doused in the interim rocked Kwara earlier today. It reincarnated from years of simmering ...

Bernard Dayo March 15, 2021

The unlawful detention of Itunu Babalola in Cote d’lvoire is rooted in xenophobia

Today on social media, many Nigerians galvanised to push the #JusticeForItunu hashtag after journalist and political critic David Hundeyin posted ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail