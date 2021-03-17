Abducted OOU students released, Kaduna: El-Rufai orders closure of schools in Kajuru LG | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

Abducted OOU students released

The two female students, Precious Adeyemo and Abiola Oyefule, of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen from their Ayetoro campus in Ago Iwoye, Ogun state, have been released – The Cable reports

The announcement was made via a tweet by the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who announced that the girls were released on Tuesday night.

“This is to announce that we have secured the release of Precious Adeyemo and Abiola Oyefule – both OOU students recently kidnapped in Ayetoro,” the governor wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Kaduna: El-Rufai orders closure of schools in Kajuru LG

Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna has ordered the closure of all public and private schools in the Kajuru Local Government Area of the state – The Punch reports

This update is coming after the abduction of several students across the state recently.

According to a memo dated March 16, 2021, and released by the Zonal Education Office, Sabon Tasha, all schools in the Kajuru LG be close down with immediate effect.

EFCC: Bankers to declare assets from June 1

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reported that it will start tasking operators in Nigerian financial system, particularly bankers to declare their assets starting from June 1, 2021 – Premium Times reports

Abdulrashed Bawa, The Chairman of the anti-graft agency, gave this update, Tuesday, 16th March, while speaking with journalists at the State House, Abuja, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The EFCC, come June 1, 2021, will be demanding for this asset declaration forms, filled by the bankers so that the line that we have drawn from June 1 is really complied with by bankers in particular,” Mr Bawa said.

Buhari appoints Oyebode Oyetunde as Nigeria’s ED at AfDB

President Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Oyebode Oyetunde as The Executive Director for Nigeria at the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire – The Guardian reports

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, 16th March.

Ghanaian police clear Barry Jhay of murder

Ghanaian police authorities have extricated Barry Jhay from allegations of murder – The Nation reports

In a statement, security operatives declared that the Nigerian musician is innocent of all allegations levelled against him following the death of his label boss, Kashy Godson.

The singer was arrested in Ghana, March 7th in connection with the death of Cash Nation Entertainment boss, Godson.