7 shopping centres in Kaduna that can address your needs

Even with the pandemic, shopping centres still remain popular and the last quarter of 2020 saw the opening of more shopping centres across Nigeria. This is partly due to intentional efforts to curb the further spread of the coronavirus as open markets were not considered safe, while these centres maintained certain preventive measures. These shopping centres in Kaduna we have listed are not new establishments but, they keep expanding to accommodate more traders..

So, if you were looking for spaces to run campaigns and/or open company centres, check out these shopping centres in Kaduna:

ASD City Mall, Kakuri

This mall is a four-story building at located at Independence Way, Kakuri, and houses a wide variety of vendors. It has a cinema and different stores that sell footwear, bags, pendants and necklaces, fashion and clothing, etc. It has a semi-large parking space.

Ramat Shopping Mall

Ramat is situated at the heart of Kaduna and is a Multipurpose Shopping Centre. Different types of businesses are conducted here everyday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm daily, Mondays to Saturdays. Shopping for clothing and accessories? There are really nice stores here.

Asada Shopping Complex

Asada Shopping Complex address is located at Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna. This is also a multipurpose mall and you may find all you need except automobiles.

Barnawa Shoping Complex

Barnawa Shopping Complex is usually quite busy as it has enough relaxation and entertainment spaces. The stores sell a variety of daily need items and houses eateries – talk about the best Suya, Chicken, Fish and pepper soup. It also has stores for clothing items, cosmetics, etc.

Al-Gambary Stores

This is located at W2, Katsina Road Roundabout, Kakuri, Kaduna. Like other complexes/malls in Kaduna, it houses shops/stores that sell items that meet your daily needs.

HMH Plaza

HMH Plaza is located at Ahmadu Bello Way, Sabon Gari, Kaduna. It is a good place for purchasing gadgets, phones/accessories and electronics. The architectural design of the place is good, and is easily accessible for people with disability.

9-Stars Shopping Mall

This is a good place for quick shopping as it houses restaurants and shops for home and personal items. It is located at Shehu Laminu Avenue, Kaduna.

Did we miss any? Please use the comment section.