2 years after, UNILAG dismisses #SexForGrades lecturers; FG to raise health workers’ retirement age, hazard allowance | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the thirty-six states of Nigeria and the FCT, these are the five biggest stories you shouldn’t miss out on:

UNILAG dismisses two lecturers exposed in BBC ‘sex-for-grades’ documentary

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka has approved the immediate dismissal of two lecturers of the university from its employ, having been found culpable in the sex-for-grades allegation levelled against them about two years ago.

The two dons, Dr. Boniface Igbenegbu of the Department of European Languages and Integrated Studies and Dr. Samuel Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, were those exposed by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in a sex-for-grades documentary aired in October 2019. – Tribune reports.

Buhari’s Tweet sparks row between Fed Government, Twitter

A big row broke out on Wednesday between the Federal Government and social media giant, Twitter, over Tuesday’s tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari over recent attacks on national assets, killings and violent agitations in parts of the country.

The government lashed out at Twitter and accused it of playing double standards in matters concerning domestic issues.

It described the company’s “role in Nigeria as suspect”. – The Nation reports.

COVID-19: Nigeria to build N5.6 billion oxygen plants in 36 states, FCT

The Nigerian government has awarded contracts for the construction of oxygen plant houses, installation and maintenance of oxygen production plants across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The project, which was awarded at a total sum of N5.6 billion, was approved at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday. – Premium Times reports.

Senate considers bill to compel federal, state govts to complete abandoned projects

A bill seeking to make it unlawful for a government of the federation to have an abandoned project in any part of Nigeria on Wednesday scaled second reading in the Senate.

The bill titled: “Compulsory Development Planning and Project Continuity Bill, 2021” was sponsored by Senator Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North). – Vanguard reports.

FG agrees to raise health workers’ retirement age, hazard allowance

The Federal Government has dangled an offer to increase hazard allowance of N5000 for all health workers in its health establishments in the country by 350 per cent and 600 per cent for junior and senior workers respectively.

Government also agreed to increase the retirement age of doctors and other health workers from 60 to 65 years and 70 years for Consultants.

Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, announced this development late Tuesday after a meeting between the Federal Government and representatives of all the professional bodies and unions in the health sector. – Punch reports.