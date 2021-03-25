10 great markets to explore in Edo

Shopping in Benin City’s markets can be exciting because of its lively and exotic atmosphere. The city has numerous markets that can satisfy all shoppers’ desires, including modern pieces and cultural memorabilia, ranging from roadside stores to popular market centres. Benin City, in Nigeria’s Edo State, has some of the best markets in the south-south region.

Many companies have begun to integrate exhibits and other similar activities into their marketing strategies, even holding some of their product presentations in these markets.

Here are a few of Edo’s best markets to consider for your next marketing event:

Oba Market (Ekioba): Benin City’s Oba market is located in the heart of the city. Oba market, which is very popular and vibrant, has something for everyone and is regularly visited by visitors from neighbouring states who buy and sell a variety of products. The market is divided into sections: meat and frozen products are mostly sold on the left side of the lane, while household goods, books, magazines, linen, and ironmongery are mostly sold on the right. This market has products from almost every country, and it’s a great place to go shopping for souvenirs if you’re visiting the city.

Ekeosa Market (Queen’s Market): Ekeosa Market, primarily a food market, is located along Sapkonba Lane, which runs all the way to the city’s centre. The market, which has hundreds of stalls selling an incredible range of goods, also sells local soap, toiletries, cosmetics, and has a section dedicated to traditional medicines. The stock market can be both exciting and perplexing. Visitors are advised not to touch or harm stalls when passing through, and to keep their bags and belongings close by.

Uselu Market: Uselu market, which stretches for almost three miles along Uselu Lagos Road in Benin City, is a well-known shopping area with a dizzying array of products. There are over 600 stores to choose from, with everything a shopper might want. The region, which is mostly frequented by students from the University of Benin’s Ugbowo Campus, is especially bright and pleasant in the evenings, making it a fun place to visit. It’s also a great place to take a look around and try some of the tasty local snacks.

Oliha Market: Oliha market, in the Siloku road area of Benin City, is a one-of-a-kind experience that offers a fascinating glimpse into Benin culture. It is one of Benin’s oldest markets, and it is bustling with shoppers, the majority of whom are looking for farm produce grown in the interior villages. Oliha Market, like Ekeosa Market, has parts for clothing, food, drinks, locally made beads and fabrics; and, like Ekeosa Market, one of the key attractions is the selling of items for Benin traditional worship and rituals such as native chalks, red, white, and black fabrics, alligator pepper, tortoise, Ostrich, feathers, animal skulls and bones. etc., etc.

New Benin Market: New Benin Market is one of the city’s biggest, busiest, and most famous markets, and it’s a shopping enthusiast’s dream come true. The goods offered are diverse and comprehensively stocked, and they are located in the New Benin – Mission road and New Lagos road areas. They are sold at really good prices such as food items, electronics, clothes and fabrics, traditional beads as well as a large bush meat section.

Santana Market: In Benin City, the Santana market is located on Sapele Lane. Meat, beverages, and fish are among the products exchanged at the Santana market, which are mostly imported from Delta state. It is a big cause of traffic congestion along Sapele Road because shoppers are forced to park along the road due to a lack of suitable parking.

Oregbeni Market (Ikpoba Hill Market): Ikpoba Hill market, also known as Oregbeni market, is situated in Ikpoba Hill in Edo state’s Ikpoba – Okha local government district. The Oregbeni market does not take place every day; instead, it happens every four days. Because of its large stock of freshly harvested grains, fruits, and vegetables, as well as its strategic position, market days typically attract customers from all over.

Ugbogiobo Market: Ugbogiobo market is situated in Edo State’s Ovia North East local government district. Every four days, the market usually opens. Fresh food crops and fruits brought in from the hinterland are well-known for their sale. In Benin City, it is also a big palm oil and cassava flakes (garri) centre.

Agbado Market (Ekiagbado): The Agbado market is situated on the city’s Akpakpava and Mission Road axis. The first market in the Benin kingdom was called Ogiso market (16 and 66 AD) and was founded by Ogiso Ere. It was later renamed Agbado market. Although it sells food, clothing, and other products, it is best known as a market where all types of cooking utensils, such as pots, pans, spoons, plates, and other kitchen paraphernalia, are sold in large quantities at low prices. A wide portion of the Agbado market is dedicated to the selling of plastics.

Evbuotubu Market: Evbuotubu Market is situated near the Evbuotubu Town Hall, at the Evbuotubu Bus Stop. The market is crowded, and some of the vendors are seen seeking shade under the power lines. It is a neighbourhood market where residents of Evbotubu Community and neighbouring communities can buy simple local foods and modern groceries. It’s a once-every-five-days market.

Visit The Masterlist to source curated data points from our comprehensive database of over 20,000 profiles of People, Places, and Platforms.