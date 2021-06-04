Youth Corpers killing Shekau for the 17th time, Citizens of USB | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day Nigerians take to twitter to blow off some steam, some speak their minds directly, while others use jokes as an outlet. Here are some of the funniest tweets we saw today.

Corpers in Sambisa after killing Shekau for the 17th time. pic.twitter.com/YooMjZAq3f — UAR Citizen (@ebenzy_) June 4, 2021

This is serious oh. Lol

After eating certain foods, chimpanzees fart so loudly and so often that researchers can locate them in the forest by following the farts — UberFacts (@UberFacts) June 4, 2021

Not sure how this information is useful, but it is funny.

Wizkid seems to love palm wine a lot, there’s this song where he goes ‘palmy o’ like 50 times. — Gabriel (@_Torough) June 4, 2021

Lol, it’s Pami oh

*FG suspends Twitter in Nigeria*



Me reading the news from UAR: pic.twitter.com/Marpyz0HBT — Unwanted Friend 🍑🌚 (@holardamolar) June 4, 2021

Lol, jokes on Jack.

Twitter in Nigeria. What were you saying again jare pic.twitter.com/pCeRUiddZE — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) June 4, 2021

Back to the tech stone age. Lol

Instead of this UAR why we no just answer USB ? #beforethechaos — 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚐𝚊 (@erigganewmoney) June 4, 2021

There’s an idea. Lol

You people are mad on this internet 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/dnL16yXFEz — ISH BABE (@elzubaidat) June 4, 2021

Honestly…

This taught me patience in life pic.twitter.com/CamG11MHqV — Nigeria's French Ambassador🇳🇬🇫🇷 (@Mc_Phils) June 4, 2021

Ah, the days of Blackberry.

Platoon 5 after taking down one Boko Haram pic.twitter.com/bKcVcAFqkG — Lidocaine 🔆 (@trending_medic) June 4, 2021

These NYSC jokes are getting out of hand. Lol

Who remembers when we gave Stanley Baratheon the father of the year award , then he burnt her alive in the next episode 😂😂😂 — Gabriel (@_Torough) June 4, 2021

Game of Thrones had its way if being twisted.