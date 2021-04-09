Your life can change in a second | The Daily Vulnerable

The Daily Vulnerable

Your life can truly change in a second.

Peruzzi had an emotional, very honest conversation with me about the second he realised his life had changed, thanks to Davido, how his mother’s death made changed his music before that, and how ridiculous the accusations about himself and Davido’s wife are in the light of how deeply that man changed his life.

I had such a blast connecting with him.

See trailer of this conversation with Chude

Follow #WithChude on YouTubesocial media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor April 8, 2021

Get positive energy around you | The Daily Vulnerable

Rita: I like positive energy around me. However, I am quite a very playful person especially if I am comfortable ...

Op-Ed Editor April 7, 2021

‘I have children that I take care of’ | The Daily Vulnerable

Rita Dominic: “I may not have birthed them but I have children that I take care of; I have people ...

Op-Ed Editor April 5, 2021

It is fine to feel things deeply, even if nobody else understands | The Daily Vulnerable

“We need art, we need artists, we need people who reflect ourselves back to us.  “We need people who tell ...

Op-Ed Editor March 31, 2021

“Time heals everything,” Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde | The Daily Vulnerable

“One of the greatest lessons that life has taught me is to remain calm and understand that everything will pass. ...

Op-Ed Editor March 30, 2021

How to spell Naija | The Daily Vulnerable

“When Titus recovered from the fever that hospitalized him all week, he returned to his Facebook page more grumpily than ...

Op-Ed Editor March 22, 2021

Loss will beat you down if you let it | The Daily Vulnerable

The greatest lesson I took away from the deep conversation I had with Teni Makanaki was something profound that she ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail