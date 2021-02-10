You have to fight if you want to live | The Daily Vulnerable

Chude: Cancer is one of the things that people are frightened of. You’ve faced the worst fear of so many people in the world. How do you feel about that? What does that do to you?

Uche: First, it is like confusion. I didn’t see it even in the worst-case scenario. I was afraid and confused. But this was what kept me going.

I realized that we don’t plan for bad things to happen. They just happen. People fall ill from typhoid and malaria, and they recover. And life keeps going. I’ve seen that this is not the endpoint of my life. It wasn’t easy making myself realize it, but I knew it was not the endpoint. Instead, it was just a phase I had to go through.

Chude: That’s the idea of the future self. To get to the future self, this is what I have to go through, yeah?

Uche: Yes, and you just have to go through this moment. We have joyful moments in our lives that we didn’t anticipate. Does it mean your life will stop because of those moments of joy, or sad moments?

Definitely not.

You have to fight if you want to live. Nobody is going to give you the life that you want, you have to fight for it.

